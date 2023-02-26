Mays totaled 15 points (6-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 16 assists, nine rebounds, one block and one steal across 38 minutes in the Capitanes' 124-116 win over the Wolves on Wednesday.

The assist tally helped make up for a sluggish shooting night, and Mays followed up Wednesday's effort with an even more impressive double-double in Thursday's loss to Sioux Falls. Mays posted 24 points (8-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 assists and four rebounds across 42 minutes in that contest, and he's now averaging 19.2 points, 8.8 assists and 5.2 rebounds across 34.3 minutes in his five games with Mexico City.