Mays registered 20 points (7-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four assists, two rebounds and two steals in 38 minutes during Sunday's 132-123 loss to Maine.

Mays was efficient from the field en route to a second consecutive game with at least 20 points. Across eight appearances, the 25-year-old has averaged 15.9 points, 5.0 assists and 3.6 rebounds in 31.4 minutes per game.