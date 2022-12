Mays registered 26 points (8-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four rebounds and five assists in 36 minutes during Thursday's 127-117 win over the Raptors 905.

Mays scored a season-high 26 points off the bench, marking his third 20-plus point outing over his past four games. Across 10 appearances, the 25-year-old has averaged 15.8 points, 4.8 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 30.5 minutes per game.