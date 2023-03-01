Mays managed 23 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds and one assist across 35 minutes in the Capitanes' 109-105 win over Ontario on Monday.

Mays managed to replicate his scoring total from Sunday's loss to Ontario, which came largely on the strength of a 9-for-16 showing from the field. The 2020 second-round pick of the Hawks has been a seamless fit with the Capitanes in his first seven games, averaging 20.3 points, 7.0 assists and 5.4 rebounds across 34.9 minutes per contest while shooting an efficient 49.0 percent.

