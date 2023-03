Mays totaled 24 points (10-19 FG, 1-3 Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and three steals across 32 minutes in the Capitanes' 122-116 win over Greensboro on Wednesday.

Mays filled out the stat sheet impressively while tying for second in scoring and leading the Capitanes in assists. The one-time draft pick of the Hawks has scored over 20 points in four of his last seven contests, shooting at least Wednesday's 52.6 percent in each of those games.