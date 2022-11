Mays notched 18 points (6-16 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists and two rebounds in 35 minutes during Thursday's 120-116 loss to Capital City.

Despite an inefficient shooting night, Mays set season highs in points and assists. Across three appearances with Delaware, the 25-year-old is averaging 16.7 points, 5.0 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 31.9 minutes per game.