Mays recorded 16 points (7-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Saturday's 119-110 loss to Capital City.

Mays has scored at least 15 points in each of Delaware's first four games of the campaign. During that stretch, the 25-year-old has averaged 16.5 points on 44.9 percent shooting from the field.