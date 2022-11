Mays managed 11 points (4-15 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound and one steal in 24 minutes during Sunday's 149-100 loss to Maine.

Mays struggled with his shot once for a second straight game, but he still finished with at least 10 points for the fifth time this season. Across six appearances, the 25-year-old has averaged 14.2 points, 4.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 30.5 minutes per game.