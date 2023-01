Mays recorded eight points (2-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and five assists in 18 minutes during Tuesday's 119-113 loss to Grand Rapids.

Mays has failed to score in double figures for three straight games. However, he somewhat salvaged his production Tuesday by finishing with five rebounds and five assists for the fourth time this season. Across 22 appearances, Mays is averaging 12.1 points, 4.4 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 26.1 minutes.