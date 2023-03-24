Mays tallied 25 points (10-21 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists, one rebound and one steal across 39 minutes in Mexico City's 111-98 loss to Birmingham on Monday.

Mays led the Capitanes in scoring while eclipsing the 20-point mark for the third time in the last four games. The 2020 second-round pick of the Hawks also has been more aggressive from behind the arc of late, draining multiple threes in three consecutive games while putting up between seven and 11 attempts from distance in those contests.