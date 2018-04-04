Skylar Spencer: 48 games played with 3 teams
Spencer concluded the regular season playing in 48 games while averaging 4.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.5 assists.
Spencer was a late bloomer for Agua Caliente as he finished with four double digit scoring outings over the final seven games of the season. The 23-year-old center from San Diego State saw action in 48 games for three different teams during his first stint in the G League.
