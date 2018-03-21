Skylar Spencer: Misses Tuesday's game

Spencer did not play during Tuesday's 109-107 loss to the Blue due to personal reasons.

It's unknown what prevented Spencer from seeing the floor Tuesday as he contributed a fine 12 points during Agua Caliente's last game. The 23-year-old is a game-time decision for Agua Caliente's game Thursday against Raptors 905. So far, the 6-10 center is averaging a mere 4.4 points and 4.0 rebounds this season.