Skyler Flatten: Instant threat from deep
Flatten had nine points (3-7 FG, 3-7 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal during Friday's loss at Austin.
Flatten provided an instant threat from deep off the bench Friday by draining three three-pointers en route to nine points in 26 minutes of action. The 24-year-old is currently posting 5.7 points per outing while shooting 36 percent from three-point range.
