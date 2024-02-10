Dinwiddie is expected to sign with the Lakers after he clears waivers, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Dinwiddie is on the open market after the Raptors opted to cut him after acquiring him from the Nets on Thursday in a deal that sent Dennis Schroder and Thaddeus Young to Brooklyn. The Lakers and the Mavericks were considered the two most serious teams in pursuit for the veteran point guard's services, but Dinwiddie will likely have a clearer path to more meaningful playing time in Los Angeles behind D'Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves than he would in Dallas behind Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Dinwiddie still could struggle to surpass 25 minutes while both Russell and Reaves are healthy, so his fantasy appeal could be somewhat muted in his new destination. He averaged 12.6 points, 6.0 assists, 3.3 rebounds, 1.9 three-pointers and 0.8 steals across 30.7 minutes in 48 games with the Nets this season prior to getting dealt.