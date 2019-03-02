Spencer Hawes: Joins South Bay Lakers
Hawes signed a G League deal with the South Bay Lakers.
Hawes hasn't played in the NBA since the 2016-17 campaign, appearing in 54 games between the Bucks and the Hornets. He averaged 6.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 14.8 minutes while shooting 30.9 percent from distance on 81 total attempts. The 30-year-old center may be looking to achieve an NBA comeback.
