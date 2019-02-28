Spencer Hawes: Signs G-League contract

Hawes signed a G-League contract Wednesday and will be available to be claimed off waivers, Adam Johnson of 2Ways10Days.com reports.

Hawes appears to be hoping to join a team for the upcoming playoff run. He last played in the NBA in 2016 for the Hornets and Bucks, totaling 6.2 points, 3.5 rebounds , 1.5 assists and 0.6 blocks in 14.8 minutes across 54 contests for the two clubs.