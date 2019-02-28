Spencer Hawes: Signs G-League contract
Hawes signed a G-League contract Wednesday and will be available to be claimed off waivers, Adam Johnson of 2Ways10Days.com reports.
Hawes appears to be hoping to join a team for the upcoming playoff run. He last played in the NBA in 2016 for the Hornets and Bucks, totaling 6.2 points, 3.5 rebounds , 1.5 assists and 0.6 blocks in 14.8 minutes across 54 contests for the two clubs.
More News
-
Bucks' Spencer Hawes: Will be waived by Bucks•
-
Bucks' Spencer Hawes: Expected to be stretched•
-
Bucks' Spencer Hawes: Picks up player option•
-
Bucks' Spencer Hawes: Scores 15 in return to Bucks lineup•
-
Bucks' Spencer Hawes: Ruled out Monday vs. Hornets•
-
Bucks' Spencer Hawes: Hits double digits in Wednesday's road win•
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...