Johnson was waived by the Spurs on Saturday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Johnson played in four games for San Antonio this preseason but failed to score over four points. The 26-year-old forward averaged 1.8 points and 2.7 rebounds in 7.3 minutes across 23 games for the Bulls, Pelicans and Wizards last season. Johnson will look for his seventh team in four seasons.