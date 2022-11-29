Johnson and the Spurs agreed to a one-year contract Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

San Antonio brought Johnson aboard as the final member of their 15-man roster, replacing guard Jordan Hall, who was waived in a corresponding move. After failing to win a spot with the NBA team during training camp, Johnson joined the Spurs' G League affiliate in Austin and averaged 22.2 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.8 three-pointers and 1.2 steals in 30.0 minutes per game over six appearances. Despite his success in the G League, Johnson is unlikely to emerge as a regular member of San Antonio's rotation, at least not initially.