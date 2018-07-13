Brimah had just four points on 2-of-2 shooting but added eight rebounds and six blocks in 23 minutes during Thursday's 83-75 summer league loss to Milwaukee.

Brimah was quiet on the offensive end but was able to provide some elite rim protection in the overtime loss. He has seen his playing time increase over the week and while he is still a long way from getting a look into the main roster, his improved play has been a real positive for the Spurs organization.