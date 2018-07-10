Brimah just missed a double-double in Tuesday's 89-95 summer league loss to the Trail Blazers, tallying nine points (3-4 FG, 3-5 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and two blocks across just 16 minutes.

Brimah was all over the floor in limited minutes off the bench and his nine rebounds marked a team-high. He also knocked down an efficient 3-of-4 attempts from the field and he could have earned himself a longer look in the final few summer league games later this week. Coming into Tuesday's contest, Brimah saw a total of just 12 minutes in the first two summer league outings in Las Vegas. The 24-year-old is likely a candidate to start the season in the G-League or overseas.