Spurs' Amida Brimah: Comes just shy of double-double Tuesday
Brimah just missed a double-double in Tuesday's 89-95 summer league loss to the Trail Blazers, tallying nine points (3-4 FG, 3-5 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and two blocks across just 16 minutes.
Brimah was all over the floor in limited minutes off the bench and his nine rebounds marked a team-high. He also knocked down an efficient 3-of-4 attempts from the field and he could have earned himself a longer look in the final few summer league games later this week. Coming into Tuesday's contest, Brimah saw a total of just 12 minutes in the first two summer league outings in Las Vegas. The 24-year-old is likely a candidate to start the season in the G-League or overseas.
More News
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...