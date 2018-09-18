Brimah signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Spurs on Tuesday, Keith Smith of RealGM reports.

After going undrafted out of Connecticut last season, Brimah spent the 2017-18 campaign with KK Partizan of the Serbian KLS league. He finished the year averaging 7.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 blocks across 13 games. However, Brimah is looking to come back to the United States for the upcoming season and will join San Antonio for training camp. The Exhibit 10 contract means Brimah would be converted to a two-way deal if he's on the roster for the start of the regular season. Otherwise, he would also receive $50,000 if waived and then joins the team's G-League affiliate.