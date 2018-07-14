Brimah had eight points on 4-4 shooting, adding three rebounds and two blocks in 17 minutes during Friday's 90-55 summer league loss to the Suns.

Brimah continues to shoot the ball well, albeit on very low volume. He saw his playing dip a little in this one, however, that was likely due to the nature of the scoreline and the opportunity to get the bench players some additional run. He has demonstrated a nice ability to rack up blocks in a short amount of time but is still far from a lock to even make their training camp.