Spurs' Amida Brimah: Perfect from the field in ugly loss
Brimah had eight points on 4-4 shooting, adding three rebounds and two blocks in 17 minutes during Friday's 90-55 summer league loss to the Suns.
Brimah continues to shoot the ball well, albeit on very low volume. He saw his playing dip a little in this one, however, that was likely due to the nature of the scoreline and the opportunity to get the bench players some additional run. He has demonstrated a nice ability to rack up blocks in a short amount of time but is still far from a lock to even make their training camp.
More News
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...