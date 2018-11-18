Spurs' Ben Moore: Inks two-way deal with Spurs
Moore signed a two-way contract with the Spurs on Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Moore figures to spend most of his time in the G League. The 23-year-old was recently waived by the Pacers after not appearing in a game. He averaged 11.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists across 43 games in the G League last season.
