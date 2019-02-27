Spurs' Ben Moore: Posts double-double in loss
Moore finished Tuesday's loss to Agua Caliente with 13 points (5-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds, five assists and four steals.
The double-double is impressive, but five turnovers likely overshadows the feat somewhat as Moore ended up botching multiple possessions. Moore has been a critical member of the G League roster, averaging 13.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.3 steals through 32 games with Austin. 2.1 turnovers per game is likely an area of improvement for the second-year forward, and Moore has seen that figure rise slightly from his rookie season despite playing marginally less minutes per contest.
