Moore scored six points (3-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and accumulated 12 rebounds along with an assist over 27 minutes Saturday against Iowa.

While Moore's scoring output was unimpressive, he cleaned up on the boards, finishing tied for the team lead with 12 rebounds. He also displayed decent shot selection, knocking down three of six attempts from the field. The 6-8 forward has pieced together a strong season to this point, averaging 13.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals through 27 games.