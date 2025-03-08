Biyombo accumulated five points (2-4 FG, 1-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals over 19 minutes during Friday's 127-109 loss to the Kings.

Biyombo was unable to take advantage of Domantas Sabonis' (hamstring), as Jonas Valanciunas did a capable job of holding down the interior. Biyombo has been the best alternative at center despite some volatile results since the All-Star break. He's posted three double-doubles since joining the first unit but has fallen woefully short of the milestone in most of his appearances.