Biyombo agreed to a 10-day contract with the Spurs on Saturday, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reports.

After moving Zach Collins ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, the Spurs will replenish depth in the frontcourt with the addition of Biyombo. The 32-year-old made 40 appearances between the Grizzlies and Thunder last season, averaging 4.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 19.8 minutes per contest.