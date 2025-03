Biyombo provided four points (2-3 FG), four rebounds and one assist across 20 minutes during Monday's 125-109 loss to the Lakers.

Despite holding down the fort as the starting center in San Antonio, Biyombo's upside has left a lot to be desired. Across 15 starts, Biyombo holds averages of 5.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.9 blocks.