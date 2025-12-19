Biyombo had zero points (0-1 FG) and one rebound across three minutes during Thursday's 119-94 win over the Wizards.

Biyombo played three minutes in garbage time, taking advantage of what ended up being a blowout victory. Now in the backend of his career, Biyombo is simply a depth piece for the Spurs, only called upon on the rarest of occasions. In three appearances over the past month, he is averaging 1.7 points in 5.2 minutes.