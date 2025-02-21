Biyombo is starting Thursday's game against the Suns, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Biyombo put pen to paper on a 10-day deal with the Spurs on Feb. 8, and he'll get an opportunity to show what he can do Thursday after it was reported earlier in the day that Victor Wembanyama would be shut down for the rest of the year due to deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder. Biyombo could certainly earn consistent playing time with a strong outing versus Phoenix, though Sandro Mamukelashvili and Jeremy Sochan could also get looks at center going forward.