The Spurs assigned Wesley (knee) to the Austin Spurs of the G League on Tuesday, Ty Jager of PoundingTheRock.com reports.

Wesley has been out since late October with a Grade 3 MCL sprain. His assignment to the G League is a good sign that his rehab is progressing well and could indicate a return to action by the end of 2022. The Spurs expect Wesley to be recalled for Wednesday's game against Portland, but he will almost certainly still be ruled out.