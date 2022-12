San Antonio assigned Wesley to the G League's Austin Spurs on Tuesday, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Wesley hasn't appeared in an NBA game since the end of October, when he made back-to-back appearances and totaled 16 points, four assists and two rebounds in 23 minutes. Across three G League games, the rookie first-round pick is averaging 14.7 points, but he's shooting just 33.3 percent from the field and 15.4 percent from deep during those contests.