Wesley won't play in Monday's game against the Timberwolves after being assigned to the G League's Austin Spurs, Jeff Garcia of KENS 5 San Antonio reports.

Wesley hasn't appeared in any regular-season contests this season and will now join the Austin Spurs for the start of training camp. The No. 25 overall pick in the 2022 Draft will continue to work on his game with the Spurs' G League affiliate as they prepare for the upcoming 2022-23 campaign.