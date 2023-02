San Antonio recalled Wesley from the G League's Austin Spurs on Monday, and he'll be available versus Chicago, Ty Jager of PoundingTheRock.com reports.

Wesley and Dominick Barlow were both elevated from the G League and will be available Monday. Wesley played 18 points and scored nine points during the Spurs' previous contest and figures to see a similar role against the Bulls, as Tre Jones (foot), Romeo Langford (thigh), Jeremy Sochan (back) and Devin Vassell (knee) have all been ruled out.