San Antonio recalled Wesley from the G League's Austin Spurs on Tuesday, Jeff Garcia of KENS 5 San Antonio reports.

Wesley was assigned to the G League for Austin's matchup against Stockton on Monday night, and the rookie first-round pick didn't disappoint as he scored a game-high 29 points (10-18 FG). However, he's made only four NBA appearances this season and is averaging just 5.8 points, 1.3 assists and 1.0 rebounds in 9.8 minutes.