Wesley accumulated eight points (3-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two rebounds and seven assists across 23 minutes during Tuesday's 132-114 victory over Orlando.

With Romeo Langford (thigh), Tre Jones (illness) and Malaki Branham (shoulder) all out, Wesley saw extended playing time again and posted a season-high seven assists. The rookie first-round pick has played at least 15 minutes in each of his past 10 appearances and is averaging 5.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 21.0 minutes during that stretch.