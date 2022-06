Wesley was selected by the Spurs with the 25th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

The Notre Dame product averaged 14.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists over an impressive freshman season and now joins fellow rookies Jeremy Sochan and Malaki Branham as first-round selections for the Spurs. It seems that Wesley faces an uphill battle of making a major fantasy impact during his rookie season with San Antonio having strong depth at the guard position.