Wesley produced 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt), one rebound, three assists, one block and one steal in 17 minutes during Thursday's 131-129 loss to Sacramento.

Welsey was efficient from the field and scored his most points since Jan. 24, which was much-needed for a Spurs squad playing without Victor Wembanyama (ankle). Wesley has played double-digit minutes in 23 of the Spurs' last 24 games, but he's averaging just 5.3 points, 3.3 assists and 1.3 rebounds in 16.7 minutes during that stretch.