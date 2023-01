Wesley racked up 19 points (7-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, six assists and two steals across 30 minutes in Wednesday's 128-103 loss to Capital City.

Wesley co-led Austin in assists and steals, but he also made his presence felt as the team's second-best scorer in this one. The first-round pick of the 2022 NBA Draft has surpassed the 15-point mark in two of his first three outings of the campaign.