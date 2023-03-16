Wesley tallied 11 points (4-10 FG, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, four assists and three steals in 23 minutes in Wednesday's 137-128 overtime loss to the Mavericks.

After logging a combined 46 minutes a night earlier between the G League's Austin Spurs and the NBA team, Wesley didn't get any rest Wednesday while San Antonio played the second leg of a back-to-back set. With a number of Spurs rotation players sitting out against Dallas, Wesley maintained an elevated role off the bench and was able to produce a solid all-around line. Given the Spurs' status as a non-contender, the team's veterans are likely to be subject to frequent rest days, so the rookie Wesley looks as though he could have some staying power as a regular on the second unit even though he doesn't necessarily project to be a rotation player when the team is at full strength. Wesley has found a path to double-digit minutes in all but one of San Antonio's last 12 games and is averaging 6.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.9 assists and 0.7 three-pointers over that stretch, but he's shooting just 31.6 percent from the field.