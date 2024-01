Wesley notched three points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and three assists across 13 minutes during Monday's 109-99 loss to the Hawks.

Wesley played fewer than 15 minutes for the third time in the past four games, offering nothing in terms of fantasy production. Although he has been a regular piece in the rotation over the past month, Wesley is outside the top 400 in that time. Even managers in deeper formats would be better streaming than acquiring Wesley.