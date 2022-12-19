Wesley (knee) played 20 minutes Friday for the G League's Austin Spurs in the club's 112-102 loss to the Mexico City Capitanes, finishing with 12 points (4-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal.

Wesley's appearance with Austin was his first in the NBA or the G League since Oct. 30, after he missed just over a month and a half with a Grade 3 MCL sprain of his left knee. According to Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News, Wesley said his knee held up well during Friday's contest, but he's still likely to make another appearance for two for Austin at the G League's showcase event in Las Vegas before likely rejoining the NBA team ahead of Thursday's game in New Orleans or Friday's game in Magic. Wesley will thus miss San Antonio's game Monday in Houston, but the rookie first-round pick could settle into a spot in the NBA team's rotation as a backup point guard by the end of the week.