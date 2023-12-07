San Antonio recalled Wesley from the G League's Austin Spurs on Thursday, Jeff Garcia of KENS 5 San Antonio reports.
Wesley will return to the NBA after a brief stint in the G League. However, the second-year guard is unlikely to be a significant part of San Antonio's rotation.
