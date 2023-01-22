Wesley delivered 14 points (5-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), a rebound and two steals across 29 minutes in Saturday's 115-82 loss to Ontario.

Wesley has moved between the NBA and the G League all season, but there's no question he's been more productive with Austin than with San Antonio. The fact that he ended with more shots (17) than points (14) is concerning, but he's still posting decent numbers for a struggling Austin team. He's averaging 17.9 points per game in seven appearances during the G League regular season.