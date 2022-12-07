Wesley participated in 3-on-3 work Wednesday for the first time since spraining his left MCL in late October, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

The rookie first-round pick made his first two NBA appearances in late October, totaling 16 points, four assists and two rebounds in 23 minutes, but he suffered a Grade 3 MCL sprain in the second contest and has been sidelined since. Wesley still has a long way to go before considering a return to game action, but it appears like he's progressing through rehab well and has a chance to suit up before the end of the calendar year.