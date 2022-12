The Spurs recalled Wesley from the Austin Spurs of the G League on Thursday, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-Newsreports.

Wesley will be inactive for Thursday's game against the Pelicans but could see action in Friday's matchup with Orlando. The rookie guard hasn't played for San Antonio since Oct. 30 following a knee injury but has logged considerable playing time in the G League. Wesley's recall likely means he will be available for Thursday's contest.