Wesley supplied zero points (0-1 FG), one rebound and one assist in 15 minutes during Thursday's 125-121 loss to Milwaukee.

Wesley has played at least 15 minutes in three straight games. However, after totaling 11 points, seven assists, three rebounds and two steals in 38 minutes over two appearances, he failed to contribute Friday. If Doug McDermott (forearm) and Malaki Branham (ankle) remain sidelined, Wesley could continue to play a rotational role off the bench, but the 2022 first-round pick doesn't need to be on radars in standard fantasy leagues.