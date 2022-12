Wesley had 21 points (7-16 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), a rebound and an assist across 25 minutes in Thursday's win over the Blue.

Wesley has struggled to see minutes in the NBA, but he continues to be a reliable producer at the G League level. He averaged 14.7 points per game in three contests during the Showcase and should play a major role on offense for Austin during the regular season.