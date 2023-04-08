Wesley ended with 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals across 34 minutes during Saturday's 151-131 loss to Minnesota.

Wesley cobbled together the best game of his young career, playing 34 minutes in the loss. Despite being an every-night part of the rotation over the past two months, Wesley has been largely disappointing. During that time, he is well outside the top 400 in nine-category formats, meaning this should be viewed as an outlier as opposed to what to expect moving forward.