Wesley tallied 10 points (4-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 25 minutes in Thursday's 127-111 loss to the Magic.

Wesley has now registered six-plus assists in three of his last four appearances. He also cracked 25 minutes of playing time for the first time since Jan. 24 against the Thunder. The second-year guard out of Notre Dame could carve himself some more minutes in reserve moving forward if he continues to be as productive as he was Thursday.